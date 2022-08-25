The City of Solvang's 2022 State of The City Address

The City of Solvang hosted its 2022 State of The City Address on Wednesday, August 24 featuring keynote speaker, California State Controller, Betty Yee.

The event was sponsored by Solvang's City of Commerce and partners at one of Solvang's newest establishments, Craft House at Corque.

Some of the things that were included in the discussions were Solvang's response to COVID-19 and the city's upcoming elections.

"The state of the City of Solvang is marvelous right now. We are moving ahead, we've come out of the pandemic very well, tourism is back as everyone can see on the weekends. Our streets are very busy," said Mayor Charlie Uhrig.

Solvang has also seen more businesses come into the city than they saw leave.

Uhrig says the city is grateful for the businesses and hotels in the community that has allowed tourism to continue.