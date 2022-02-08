The Diablo Canyon Decommissioning Engagement Panel is now accepting applications to join

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) and the Diablo Canyon Decommissioning Engagement Panel announced Monday that applications are now being accepted to join the panel.

The panel is looking for new members to join the non-regulatory stakeholder group consisting of up to 11 members.

The panel has been holding public meetings and providing community input to PG&E since 2018 regarding ongoing decommissioning planning activities.

The goal of the public meetings is to provide members of the panel with opportunities to learn about the technical aspects of the decommissioning process and provide input.

Public meetings are on a quarterly basis (virtual during COVID-19) and are open to the public for additional community feedback.

Those at the forums can also engage with PG&E on the potential future use of the lands that surround DCPP and the potential repurposing of its facilities.

There are up to four positions subject for appointment or reappointment consistent with the panel's charter.

The 30-day application period ends on March 8.

Members of the community who are interested in participating in the panel can find more information on how to apply at diablocanyonpanel.org or pge.com/engagementpanel.

