The first weekend of 2025 starts with lots of events for kids across the Central Coast

A lot is happening across the Central Coast as we near the end of the work week. Here are six fun things to do this weekend, Friday, January 3 to Sunday, January 5, plus a few extra!

Solvang Julefest

Through January 5th, Solvang

There is still time to celebrate the holiday season the Danish way at this year's Solvang Julefest! Through January 5th, enjoy nightly light shows, music, tours, and more. Plus, enjoy the Solvang Christmas Tree Burn on Friday night at 5 p.m.

Full details can be found here!

First Fridays SLOMA

Friday January 3rd, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., San Luis Obispo Museum of Art

Visit the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art Friday night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for music, wine tastings and an exhibition opening during the inaugural "First Friday" of 2025! This event is part of a year-long series that will bring fun each month on the first Friday!

Full details can be found here!

Pokémon Party

Saturday, January 4th, 10:30 a.m., Arroyo Grande Library

Grab your Pokémon cards and head to the Arroyo Grande Library on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. for a morning full of fun! Show off your cards, make trades, participate in games and even check out some crafts.

Full details can be found here!

Winter Faire and Juried Craft Show

Daily through January 6th, Noon to 4 p.m., Art Center Morro Bay

There is still time to check out the Winter Faire and Juried Craft Show at the Art Center Morro Bay. Every day from noon to 4 p.m. through January 6th, check out local artists' paintings, photographs, crafts and so much more!

Full details can be found here!

Graffiti Hats DIY Kids Workshop

Sunday, January 5th, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., SLO Public Market

Join the team from the Inspirational Art Center on Sunday for a Kids DIY Graffiti Hat Workshop! From 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., head to the San Luis Obispo Public Market and let your kids design their own graffiti-inspired hats!

Full details can be found here!

Santa Barbara Zoo Lights

Nightly from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. until January 12th, Santa Barbara Zoo

See the Santa Barbara Zoo in a whole new light! There is still time to catch the Santa Barbara Zoo Lights, nightly until January 12th. Head to the zoo from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for more than 50,000 illuminated bulbs, lanterns, scenes from around the world, and of course the animals!

Full details can be found here!

Seaside Sock Skating

From December 31st to January 30th, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., MOXI Santa Barbara

Have you ever wanted to skate on the Central Coast? If so head to The Wolf Museum of Exploration and Innovation's rooftop (MOXI) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily for some "Seaside Sock Skating". Kids can kick off their shoes and enjoy this winter sport, without the cold!

Full details can be found here!