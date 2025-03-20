The first weekend of Spring is filled with events to soak up the sunshine

A lot is happening across the Central Coast as we near the end of the work week. Here are six fun things to do this weekend, Friday, March 21 through Sunday, March 23, plus a few extra!

Morro Bay City-Wide Yard Sale

March 21st, 22nd and 23rd 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. locations across Morro Bay

Get ready to find hidden treasures all across Morro Bay at the 2025 City-Wide Yard Sale! From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday over a hundred homes across Morro Bay will open their yards to the public to sell furniture, trinkets, houseware and more.

Downtown SLO Farmers' Market

Every Thursday Night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Higuera St. San Luis Obispo

Peak season at the Downtown SLO Farmers' Market is back! Every Thursday night enjoy five blocks of Higuera Street in downtown San Luis Obispo filled with vendors from across the Central Coast. Hours have expanded for the peak season, now running from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

"Moonlight Hours"

Thursday, March 20th 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. San Luis Obispo Children's Museum

Since reopening in 2008, the San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum has offered free hours or "Moonlight Hours," the third Thursday of each month from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Central Coast Craft Beer Fest

Saturday, March 22nd Noon to 4 p.m. Sunken Gardens, Atascadero

More than 55 craft breweries, cider producers, wineries, and more will gather this Saturday for the 6th annual Central Coast Craft Beer Fest! From noon to 4 p.m. enjoy drinks, live entertainment, lawn games, and vendors. Shuttles will be offered from San Luis Obispo as well as parking near the event.

The Seven Deadly Sins

Saturday, March 22 7:30 p.m. the Granada Theatre

Head to the Granada Theatre for the Santa Barbara Symphony on Saturday night for a cabaret concert featuring the works of Jacques Ibert, William Grant Still, and Jessie Montgomery. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. in the heart of Santa Barbara.

Central Coast Junior Lego Challenge

Saturday, March 22nd 9 a.m. to Noon at the SLO Classical Academy

Do your kids love Legos? If so head to the Central Coast Junior Lego Challenge from 9 a.m. to noon at the SLO Classical Academy. Kids 5 to 12 years old can enjoy interactive team events and individual building challenges. Judges from Hearst Castle and the SLO Art Museum will be in attendance, plus there will be a bounce house.

Little Ranger Program - Wild Weather

Sunday, March 23rd, 10 a.m. to 11a.m. Oceano Dunes Visitor Center

Learn all about the weather, seasons, hibernation and migrations on Sunday at The Oceano Dunes Visitor Center! From 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. join an interpreter and explore learning stations as part of the Little Ranger program.

Sunday Funday at Vina Robles

Every Sunday in March and April from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Vina Robles

Enjoy wine, food, a DJ and more every Sunday at Vina Robles "Sunday Funday" music series! This popular series has now been extended through April! From noon to 3 p.m., the new tasting room at 1650 Ramada Drive will feature cheese plates, pizzas, wines and music!

Handbell Concert

Sunday, March 23rd, 2:30 p.m. SLO United Methodist Church

Three Methodist handbell choirs (from SLO, Los Osos and Atascadero) will join together for a free concert. However, a free-will offering will be taken in which all of the funds will go to the L.A. Fires Recovery Fund of 2025. The concert is on the last day of the annual Beacon Arts Show. Be sure to check out the artwork during intermission (which offers free refreshments) or before or after the concert.

