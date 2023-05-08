Downtown San Luis Obispo was abuzz with wine tasting at more than 40 stores this afternoon.

The fourth annual SLO "Sip N Saunter" kicked off at one this afternoon. Local wineries, restaurants and caterers from around the county all took part. The event drew in visitors from across California.

"I came just specifically for this event. I was invited by my niece, and here I am living the life in California. It's been great. We started off and it was very well organized. And then we just have had about three different places. And we're looking forward to continuing the whole day and experiencing all 44 locations," said Patty Loucks, visiting from Sonoma County.

The goal of the event is to highlight downtown retailers while offering the finest food and drink that the Central Coast has to offer.