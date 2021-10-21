The future of San Luis Obispo's night hiking program up for discussion again next month

The future of the Winter night hiking program at Cerro San Luis Natural Reserve will be discussed once again during a special meeting next month.

The two year pilot program at the popular hiking spot also known as Madonna Mountain started in 2018 with a one year extension made in November of last year.

During the program, the public is allowed at the natural reserve until 8:30 p.m. when it's not daylight savings time versus its standard closure of one hour after sunset when daylight savings is in effect.

The city says over the past three years of the pilot program upwards of 7,700 hikers and bikers have utilized the Winter evening hours.

The topic will be discussed again during a special meeting on Tuesday, November 9 to determine if an ordinance will be adopted and require permits during non-daylight saving months, November to March.

The natural reserve is 118 acres and has roughly 4.9 miles of trails.