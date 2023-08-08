The Giant Grinder Shop, popular San Luis Obispo deli, closes permanently

The Broad Street Giant Grinder in San Luis Obispo has closed permanently.

A message on the front door and website of the popular Broad Street deli said it would be closing down officially on Friday, July 28.

"The time has come for us to close our beloved shop,” the message reads. “It has been the most difficult decision to come to, but know it is the best for our family at this time.”

The restaurant cited the pandemic, labor shortages, supply chain issues and “skyrocketing” food costs as having taken a toll over the last three years.

“We appreciate our amazing customers! Thank you so much for your support."

An Instagram post on July 25 from the restaurant’s official page appeared to break the news to many fans.

Co-owner of The Broad Street Giant Grinder told Colette Ngo of KSBY in June 2021 that the restaurant was dealing with a 30% to 35% increase in food costs and responded by increasing the costs of sandwiches by 5%.

The restaurant was first opened in 2008 by founder Brad Fuller and modeled after East Coast-style sandwiches, according to the restaurant’s website. It was sold to Marty Budinger and Libby Waterbury in “early 2020.”

The Broad Street Giant Grinder has a 4.5-star rating on Google Reviews, a 4.7 out of 5 on Facebook and a 4.9 out of 5 on DoorDash.

The original location was opened in 1970 in Manhattan Beach.