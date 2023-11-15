The giving spirit of San Luis Obispo Co. recognized on National Philanthropy Day

San Luis Obispo County celebrated National Philanthropy Day Wednesday to celebrate the giving spirit of our community.

A special event was held at La Lomita Ranch in San Luis Obispo Wednesday afternoon.

The event honored local philanthropic partners and showcased the impact nonprofit organizations, leaders, and volunteers are making throughout the county.

"We have so many donors and supporters, whether they give financially, they volunteer. They talk about the great work that we do. We just have a wonderfully generous community. Well, I love this event because it brings people together. It brings the organizations together, the donors, the volunteers, and just gives us a chance to celebrate," said Loren Leidinger, CAPSLO Director.

A handful of local philanthropists were also recognized at this event. Business Philanthropist of the Year went to Idler's Home and the Philanthropy Milestone award went to the Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo County.