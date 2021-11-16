Watch
The Gold Concept Jewelry in Downtown San Luis Obispo closing after 50 years

Posted at 6:22 PM, Nov 15, 2021
After 50 years in business in Downtown San Luis Obispo, The Gold Concept Jewelry Store is closing.

For the rest of this year, the store is holding a sale up to 50% off on all inventory.

The store first opened its doors in 1971. Co-owner Aaron Gomez says the store is closing because he and his brother are moving on to a different line of work.

We spoke with them Monday and they told KSBY they appreciate the community they have worked with for years.

"We met a lot of clientele and we did a lot of non-profit donations so we got to meet people from schools, it's been a pretty great run for us," said Gomez.

Gomez tells KSBY he will be working on different endeavors, including farming and climate change policy.

