The Gold Concept Jewelry in Downtown San Luis Obispo closing after 50 years

After 50 years in business in Downtown San Luis Obispo, The Gold Concept Jewelry Store is closing.

For the rest of this year, the store is holding a sale up to 50% off on all inventory.

The store first opened its doors in 1971. Co-owner Aaron Gomez says the store is closing because he and his brother are moving on to a different line of work.

We spoke with them Monday and they told KSBY they appreciate the community they have worked with for years.

"We met a lot of clientele and we did a lot of non-profit donations so we got to meet people from schools, it's been a pretty great run for us," said Gomez.

Gomez tells KSBY he will be working on different endeavors, including farming and climate change policy.