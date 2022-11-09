Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness wants to remind the community of the importance of self-care as we approach the holiday season.

The holiday season can be a time of joy for many but can also bring feelings of stress and can be especially challenging for those impacted by mental illness.

According to the American Psychological Association, 38% of people surveyed said their stress increased during the holiday season, which can lead to physical illness, depression, anxiety, and substance misuse.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available.

The Behavioral Wellness 24/7 Access Line can be reached by calling 888-868-1649. In addition, people can call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, is now the easy-to-remember resource for reaching trained crisis counselors who can help with suicide, mental health and substance use-related crises.

Another self-care resource available at no cost for the Santa Barbara County community is Headspace.

The Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness has joined a statewide project administered by the California Mental Health Services Authority to offer free Headspace apps for the community, available in English and in Spanish.

Headspace is a technology application created to improve the health and happiness of the world. Reaching 70 million users in 190 countries, Headspace was one of the first meditation apps in the world and remains a leader in mindfulness and mental training.

To learn more about the Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness please visit their website.