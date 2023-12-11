"The lights of Hanukkah will shine forever on" 2nd Annual Hanukkah Menorah Lighting in Paso Robles

Community members gathered Sunday evening for Chabad of Paso Robles's 2nd Annual Hanukkah Menorah Lighting event.

The event featured a 9-foot menorah and had an array of entertainment for all ages, including a fire show, a grand raffle, live music, children's crafts and activities, hot soup, and traditional latkes.

KSBY stopped by the event that kicked off at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Downtown City Park and spoke to Rabbi Meir of Chabad of Paso Robles.

"Our enemies have tried to wipe us out. It's happened in the beginning with the Egyptians through the Babylonians and the Persians and Syrian Greeks," Rabbi Meir said. "With God's help, we've come through it all and it's a sign of triumph."

"We're here to stay. And the lights of Hanukkah will shine forever on," Rabbi Meir said.

The event was attended by the Mayor of Paso Robles, the Mayor of Atascadero, as well as other local officials.