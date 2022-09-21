Does Lompoc have too many cannabis shops?

On Tuesday, Sept. 20, the Lompoc City Council made a decision on calls to implement a temporary moratorium on new cannabis businesses.

In a 3-2 decision, the Lompoc City Council voted against issuing a moratorium at least for now.

Cannabis industry representatives and residents packed into Lompoc City Hall and at issue was a potential moratorium on allowing new dispensaries into the city.

Right now, the city takes a free-market approach to the marijuana industry.

Instead, a two-member ad hoc committee will continue discussing the issue with both the public and the cannabis industry.

Lompoc’s mayor says that the city’s free-market approach has successfully taken politics out of cannabis.

“I can say from a personal aspect, I believe the free market is the right way to go,” said Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne. “It’s on the individual businesses to set up for themselves by having a plan for a down economy and having a plan for competition.”

“All of the applicants were aware when they applied that this was a free-market environment and that there were no limits,” she added. “I believe that you’re beginning to see the results of a market resetting itself.”

The newly formed committee will present its findings to the Lompoc City Council in the second week of March.

The ad hoc committee is headed by council members Jeremy Ball and Victor Vega.