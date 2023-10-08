The Lompoc community celebrated the grand opening of the Lompoc Teen Center's new location.

The new location is just a short walk away from Lompoc High School which officials say will allow further outreach in the community.

The teen center was founded last year with the hope of providing safe spaces for students to focus on academics with their peers.

"It's like the best feeling just knowing we're going back to the kids because it really does take a whole village to help raise these kids and knowing that this whole community is getting involved and everyone who is here's putting forth their best efforts," said Alexander Hurtado Magana, secretary of Lompoc Teen Center.

The center is located at 732 North H Street.