The Lompoc Public Library adds reading challenges and Read Together Kits

The Lompoc Public Library is adding new reading challenges and Read Together Kits.

The Growing Readers and Reading Takes You Everywhere challenges allow readers to participate by counting minutes read.

Just 20 minutes of reading a day will put participants well on their way to completing the challenge.

The Growing Readers challenge is for those 18 and older, and the Reading Takes You Everywhere challenge is for those 17 and under.

Both challenges run Aug. 1 through Aug. 30.

The public can sign up for a challenge via http://cityoflompoc.beanstack.org , the Beanstack Tracker app, or by visiting the Village Library or Lompoc Library to speak with staff.

The Lompoc Library is also offering the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Challenge.

This challenge encourages caregivers to read to a child from birth every day.

If caregivers read one book a day to a child, they will read 365 books in a year, 730 books in two years and 1,095 books in three years.

Participants who complete the challenge will earn a library-themed swag bag.

Additionally, the Lompoc Library is continuing to offer its yearlong 2022 Reading Challenge: New Horizons.

In this challenge, participants try to read 100 books in a year.

The 2022 Reading Challenge: New Horizons is open until December 31, 2022.

Along with new reading challenges, the Lompoc Public Library is adding Read Together Kits to its Library of Things collection for patrons.

Read Together Kits are story-time kits that include picture books featuring diverse characters for parents and early-learning providers to share with babies, toddlers, and preschoolers in a group or one-on-one setting.

The Lompoc Public Library specifically selected books in twelve themes in both English and Spanish for families and early-leaner providers to find and share diverse picture books reflective of themselves and our communities.

The themes found in these books include Animals, Colors & Shapes, Community, STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math), Families, Feelings, Food, Friendship, Movement & Sound, Shapes, Nature, School & Colors.

Each theme includes three-four kits in either English or Spanish, and each kit includes four-six books and an information sheet with early literacy tips and resources.

Anyone interested in Read Together Kits is encouraged to place a request from the library catalog at https://lom.blackgold.org/ or by searching ‘Read Together Kits’ in the catalog to find a kit.

The public is asked to return the kits to staff in the library, and not attempt to put them in the drop box.

Members of the public may call library staff at 805-875-8775 with any questions about reading challenges or 805-875-8781 with questions about Read Together Kits.