Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

The Lompoc Restaurant closing at the end of the month

the lompoc restaurant.jpg
Posted at 6:15 PM, Aug 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-08 22:18:49-04

The Lompoc Restaurant owner, Neftaly Gomez, confirms she has made the decision to close down the restaurant.

The Lompoc Restaurant has been in Lompoc since the 1960s.

A waitress who works at the restaurant told KSBY that she feels a lot of regular customers that have been going there for years are sad because they had been coming to the restaurant since they were little.

The restaurant is located at 925 N H St. The last day of restaurant operations is August 19.

The building will be demolished and a Popeyes fast food restaurant will be built.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png