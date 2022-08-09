The Lompoc Restaurant closing at the end of the month

The Lompoc Restaurant owner, Neftaly Gomez, confirms she has made the decision to close down the restaurant.

The Lompoc Restaurant has been in Lompoc since the 1960s.

A waitress who works at the restaurant told KSBY that she feels a lot of regular customers that have been going there for years are sad because they had been coming to the restaurant since they were little.

The restaurant is located at 925 N H St. The last day of restaurant operations is August 19.

The building will be demolished and a Popeyes fast food restaurant will be built.