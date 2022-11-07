The Melodrama’s ‘Holiday Extravaganza’ is almost here

The Melodrama Theatre's annual "Holiday Extravaganza" opens later this month continuing a Central Coast tradition.

This year's Holiday Extravaganza features a Christmas Carol, a Fairytale Opera, and a classic, reindeer-filled vaudeville review.

A Christmas Carol will be followed by a fractured fairytale opera parody with classic music and stories told in the comedic panto style.

The evening ends with a classic holiday vaudeville review.

The Great American Melodrama is located at 1863 Front St., in Oceano.

The Holiday Extravaganza will be open Wednesday through Sunday, beginning on November 17 through December 31.

The snack bar and doors open 30 minutes before showtimes. Tickets can be purchased at the door with prices starting at $36.

There are discounts for seniors, students, and children, as well as incredible discounts for season pass holders.

For more information, including details about tickets and discounts, visit www.americanmelodrama.com