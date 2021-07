The Monday Club of San Luis Obispo reopened Monday.

The club held a book drop off event and will have another one on July 26.

Members are collecting books for children up to 18 years old.

If you want to donate, they ask for books in good condition, non-religious and appropriate for the age group.

The Monday Club distributes the books to kids through the SLO Food Bank's "Breakfast Bags."

The club holds public tours of the historic clubhouse every Monday from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.