'The Nutcracker' has returned just in time for the holidays, and its cast is preparing for opening night this Friday.

Presented by the SLO Movement Arts Center, the Tchaikovsky classic features a special twist by setting the story in San Luis Obispo. The ballet will include key parts of the historic downtown, like Chinatown and the railroad.

Performances will be taking place throughout the weekend at Cuesta College. Visit CPAC's website to book tickets and browse other upcoming performances.