The Oaks at Paso Robles hosts holiday party, raises funds for Woods Humane Society

A holiday party at the Oaks in Paso Robles brought Christmas cheer—and adorable pets—to residents and staff on Tuesday.

The party, which ran from 12 to 2 p.m. on Dec. 21, included food, live music, a visit from Santa and a pet parade.

Residents and their family members were invited to dress up their pets in festive costumes for the parade. Woods Humans Society staff also brought some adoptable dogs to participate in the event.

A raffle drawing raised funds which will go directly to the Woods Humane Society, organizers say.

"Woods is grateful for the support of the community and loves celebrating the human-animal bond that we all benefit from so greatly," Robin Coleman, Community Engagement Manager for Woods Humane Society, said in a statement. "We also love spreading some cheer to the senior residents during this time of year."

Musicians Brynn Albanese and Jody Mulgrew played Christmas music outdoors before heading to the memory care area and performing for residents indoors.

Ron Freeman, executive director of the Oaks at Paso Robles, said the music was one highlight of the event.

"Oh, the residents absolutely loved the music. And when you have really good musicians, they have singalongs," Freeman told KSBY. "The singalongs are real fun for our residents—and for our staff as well."

The Oaks at Paso Robles, located at 526 S. River Rd., offers independent living, assisted living and memory care.