The Old Town Orcutt was filled with color on Saturday for the 2023 chalk festival.

Local artists and volunteers spent hours creating chalk paintings all over the sidewalks.

Attendees enjoyed food from local vendors and had a chance to check out artisan and community booths. Children also got to try to make their own artwork.

Organizers say the turnout was better than expected even though they had to postpone the event due to the rain last week.

“We have been bombarded with people. We have so much chalk art going on. We had to add extra trunk squares. So, we're probably at about 600 chalk squares, which is more than I think we've ever done so, it's been a great day,” said Melanie Waffle, President of Orcutt Children’s Art Foundation.

The annual event normally takes place on the last Saturday of September.