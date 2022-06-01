Watch
The Pad Climbing holds month-long fundraiser for Alzheimer's Association

KSBY News
Posted at 4:20 PM, Jun 01, 2022
The Pad Climbing in San Luis Obispo is holding a fundraiser all month long that benefits the Alzheimer's Association.

On Wednesday, the Pad Climbing had a representative from the Association to help people sign up for the month-long fundraising event.

Participating climbers will pick either improvement or endurance events and fundraise with family and friends in a friendly competition.

They will receive a fundraising and tracking form, and each week, results will be compiled for most improved, best endurance, and most money pledged, posted on a leaderboard.

Prizes for these, as well as most funds raised, will be rewarded, including gift certificates and climbing gear.

The Pad Climbing hopes that this pilot will become a national annual program for the charity.

