The Paso Robles Golden Oak Honey & Pumpkin Festival is here

The Paso Robles Golden Oak Honey Festival makes its return on Saturday, October 22 in the Downtown City Park.

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and admission is free to the public.

People who enjoy collectibles, crafts, and garden art, as well as all things honey, and pumpkin will especially have fun at this festival.

More than 70 vendors will be located throughout the park and some other things that will be offered are handmade jewelry, birdhouses, antique glassware and more.

This is a good opportunity to hunt for that perfect treasure with the holidays just around the corner.

Attendees can also enjoy free honey samples.

Other features include free yoga, honey information, a demonstration hive, seminars, an optimist club spelling bee and a pumpkin pie-eating contest.

For more information, you can visit pasoroblesdowntown.org.