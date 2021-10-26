The Paso Robles Wine Festival relocates

The Paso Robles Wine Festival is relocating to the Paso Robles Event Center after being hosted in the Downtown City Park.

The festival, which has been celebrated since May of 1985, is set for May 19 and 22, 2022.

COVID-19 guidelines led the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance (PRWCA) Board to reconsider the event and make changes while preserving components that stay true to it.

The Paso Robles Event Center offers parking, concessions, restrooms, and outdoor venues, as well as 2 stages for live entertainment, and a large covered patio.

“This festival is often the first experience many have to Paso Robles Wine Country and motivates people to visit throughout the year,” said Joel Peterson, Executive Director of the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance. “This event means so much to our region and our wineries and I’m excited to see this next chapter written at the Event Center. Paso Wine Fest will continue in its tradition of bringing people to the region and exposing them to the best that Paso Wine has to offer.”

PRWCA says downtown merchants support the relocation due to street closures and moving the event would result in keeping businesses open downtown, while attracting attendees to the region.

“While so many love the downtown park location, including myself, our little wine festival has outgrown this location," Peterson said. "A move to the proven Paso Event Center gives the Wine Alliance an opportunity to turn the event into a world-class gathering, just as our wine region has become.”

The PRWCA is working with Karson Butler Events, an event production firm, to plan the celebration.

An official announcement with specifics, as well as tickets sales, will come in January 2022.