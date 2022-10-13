The Patch at Los Flores Ranch Park returns for fifth season

The Patch at Los Flores Ranch Park returns for a fifth season with hundreds of pumpkins and various seasonal activities for the whole family to enjoy.

It is located on Dominion Road in Santa Maria and opens every Friday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., through October.

Participants are encouraged to find their way through the “Corny Corn Maze” while searching for friendly monsters. Activities include educational attractions, carnival games, bounce houses, and picnic areas. Organizers say the festive scenery of The Patch provides great family photo opportunities.

Each weekend will feature specialized programming, including carnival day, margarita social, free crafts, live music, costume day and a not-so-spooky night hike. The program is run in partnership with Betteravia Farms, the City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and People for Leisure and Youth, Inc. (PLAY, Inc.).

For more information, you can visit the patchsantamaria.com/eventdetails