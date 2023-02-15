The return of Firestone Walker's International Beer Fest

Firestone Walker’s Invitational Beer Fest is back on June 3, 2023.

Matt Brynildson, Firestone Walker’s brewmaster, has created a list of more than 55 breweries from around the world to attend the festival in Paso Robles this year.

“The Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest was born from a dream of creating a world-class festival featuring some of the best brewers in the world,” Brynildson said.

Tickets for the event will go on sale on Eventbrite starting at 10 a.m. on February 17. Tickets are $125 for general admission and $250 for early admission with proceeds going to support Pioneer Day, a Paso Robles community organization dedicated to local events and historic preservation.

In past years, tickets have sold out within minutes, so guests are being encouraged to mark their calendars.

In addition to beers from around the world, the event will include live music and food from more than 25 local restaurants and purveyors.

