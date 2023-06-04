The San Luis Obispo community comes together to celebrate and empower the LGBTQ+ community

This year the 2023 Pride Festival was hosted by Central Coast Pride and took place at Laguna Lake Park in San Luis Obispo.

On Saturday, the San Luis Obispo community came together to celebrate and empower the LGBTQ+ community. Many who attended felt grateful to be surrounded by community, love and support.

Vendors, information booths, music and food were only a few of the festivities that were offered to those in attendance.

Those within the community were able to join together and be surrounded by people who support them.

“I don’t feel like I have to conceal myself because there are other ppl who feel the same way,” Nova said.

Nova lives in the San Luis Obispo area and says that this was her first time attending the Pride Festival.

“Where I live there’s no much inclusivity so I don’t feel comfortable opening up but I feel better opening up here because everyone else here feels the same way,” Nova said.

Others feel like it is important for the community to have a place where it is safe to come to.

“This event is really important to us, especially now with all the anti LGBTQ legislation going on around the country,” Dworkin said.

Kathryn and Sari have been together for 29 years and tell me that they haven’t always felt welcome and accepted.

“It’s much better now,” Bumpash said.

Dworkin says it is important to have a sense of unity and understanding of those within the community.

“We’re all human beings and we need to get to know one another. If we got to know each other, we would see that we’re all human beings and want the same things in life,” Dworkin said.

Central Coast Pride is hosting Pride in the Plaza at San Luis Obispo’s Mission Plaza on Sunday. The event is free and will include a live concert by the Family Stone.