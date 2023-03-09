The San Luis Obispo Jewish Film Festival is here

The Central Coast community is invited to the San Luis Obispo Jewish Film Festival which kicks off Thursday evening.

Residents can head on over to Cal Poly's Kennedy Library where a Jewish learning exhibit will be held.

Organizers say this exhibit will showcase the diversity of the Jewish people and its rich local history and people.

The event will begin with an opening reception and a featured speaker at 5 p.m.

Those wishing to attend can RSVP for this event online.

For more information on other SLO Jewish Film Festival events taking place this week click here.