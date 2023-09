You may have also recognized some familiar faces at today's Pops by the Sea concert.

Our very own Daybreak team, Neil Hebert, Genelle Padilla, and Vivian Rennie were the emcees of today's event.

The San Luis Obispo Symphony performed works by Dudley Buck, John Williams, Leroy Anderson, and more.

The second half of the show featured local singer and songwriter, Damon Castillo and his band.