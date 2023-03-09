San Luis Obispo Warming Center will be open tonight because of the rain

The San Luis Obispo Warming Center will be open Thursday night due to the high chance of rain.

The center typically opens when the temperature is 38 degrees or lower, or if there is a 50% chance or greater of rain.

Check in for the warming center is from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 40 Prado Road, but those who have been previously enrolled in services with CAPSLO may check in before 7 p.m.

Guests who spend the night will have a safe and warm place to sleep and shower. They will also have access to additional support through CAPSLO if requested.

The Center only allows up to 40 people at a time, and anyone who leaves may not come back for the night.

The warming center closes the next day at 6 a.m.

The warming center currently needs donations of the following:

· Sleeping bags and blankets

· Cots & Sleeping mats

· Coffee, tea, creamer, sugar, Instant Noodle/Cup of Noodle

· Large backpacks & Tents

· New (or cleaned) socks and new (or cleaned) winter or work gloves

· Rain gear/ponchos/umbrellas

· Warm Clothing (pants/sweatpants, sweaters, & coats)

· Gift Cards (for gas, clothing, and food)

They are accepting donations at 40 Prado Rd, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401.

For more information about the San Luis Obispo Warming Center call 221.

