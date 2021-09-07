The Sandbox hosts open house in downtown Paso Robles

People were invited to check out The Sandbox in Paso Robles during an open house this month.

The Sandbox is a business center, co-worker space and event venue located in downtown Paso Robles.

The Small Business Development Center says this is its first outreach center.

The Cal Poly Center for Innovation for Entrepreneurship recently extended two of its flagship programs to the Paso Robles location.

"Whether you are a start-up or a business owner, everyone needs a coach, an adviser, a mentor that can really help you troubleshoot, work through issues, help you achieve goals and that's basically what we do through our programs,” said Judy David Mahan, Cal Poly CIE Economic Development Director.

Along with the center, they are offering the incubator program to help with local start-ups in the AgTech industry.

The open house took place Sept. 1.

