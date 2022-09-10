Watch Now
The Santa Maria Model A Ford Club celebrates 20th annual car show

Pismo Beach car show
Posted at 10:42 AM, Sep 10, 2022
The Santa Maria Model A Ford Club is celebrating 20 years of raising money for Allan Hancock College students at its annual All Ford Car Show.

The car show is taking place on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Orcutt Union Plaza in Santa Maria.

The Santa Maria Model A Ford Club has been raising money for Hancock’s auto body and auto technology programs throughout the last 20 years, raising over $70,000 for scholarships.

The event will also feature a swap meet, raffle prizes, and music.

