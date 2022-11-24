Watch Now
The Santa Maria Town Center is ready for Black Friday crowds to return this year

Posted at 3:26 PM, Nov 24, 2022
The Santa Maria Town Center is ready for the Black Friday crowds to return this year.

The shopping center is extending its hours for shoppers.

The mall will be open at 8 a.m. for Black Friday on November 25 and will close at 9 p.m.

The marketing manager of the Santa Maria Town Center, Yarely Corona, says the mall is expecting a decent size crowd.

"We're expecting a good crowd, especially with people being a lot more comfortable after COVID-19," Corona said.

The mall is closed in observance of Thanksgiving Day.

The Santa Maria Town Center is located at 371 Town Center East.

