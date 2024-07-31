The Siren El Chorro located on the Dairy Creek Golf Course will be closing its doors

July 31st will be the restaurant's last day open to the Central Coast community.

Set up in 2021, the restaurant endured the pandemic, returning for a fresh start after developing new food and beverages for their menu.

Community has always been a priority for the staff, who found ways to provide good music and entertainment to locals.

Dairy Creek's new concessionaire plans to re-envision the facility, from renovations on the interior, outdoor patio and event spaces.

"It's been a fantastic partnership. the customers have really enjoyed the food, the atmosphere that they brought. You know, we've really tried to work together to, to create a really cool spot for the community to come and enjoy. They're going to invest, quite a bit of funding to renovate the inside of the facility. going to bring back, you know, very community minded aspect to the facility. Like I said, do a lot of renovations turned into something that's going to be really special and really great." Josh Heptig, SLO County Parks Golf Superintendent

As it prepares to close, local food trucks will be providing food and non-alcoholic beverages. A new fleet of golf club carts will also be arriving soon, for those looking forward to getting out on the green.