The SLOfunny Comedy Jamboree begins this week

The new monthly SLOfunny Comedy Jamboree begins this week hosted by Nicaraguan-American comedian Cat Alvarado.

Events will be hosted at four different venues throughout San Luis Obispo County from April 13 to 16 featuring professional, touring and headlining comedians.

Local SLO County comedians who are up-and-coming will also be performing.

The first event will take place this Thursday at Highwater SLO in downtown San Luis Obispo.

The local comedians performing this month are both former and current presidents of the Cal Poly Comedy Club, David Uhlfelder and Mat Salud.

Special guests include Comedy Central's Sean Grant, local favorite Trent Babb, and star of the newly rebooted Fawlty Towers, Camilla Cleese.

Also headlining is Cal Poly alumnus David Burleigh who has been featured at the San Francisco Comedy Competition, the SLO Comedy Festival, America's Got Talent and DryBar Comedy.

Below is the schedule and venue information:



Thursday, April 13 - 8 p.m. - Highwater SLO

Friday, April 14 - 8 p.m. - Tooth and Nail Winery

Saturday, April 15 - 9 p.m. - Ribline by the Beach in Grover Beach

Sunday, April 16 - 6 p.m. - Eagles Aerie #3693 in North Morro Bay

Tickets are available on My805Tix.com and Eventbrite.com.