The SLOroll to host donation-based pop-up roller rink

The SLO Roll Community Initiative hosted a pop-up roller rink on Saturday afternoon at Grover Heights Park in Grover Beach.
Posted at 5:30 PM, Nov 11, 2022
The SLO Roll Community Initiative is hosting a pop-up roller rink at the SLO Skate Park on Saturday, November 12, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event will include music by DJ Brotha C of Connect the Coast, skate rentals by the Everyone Rolls program and free lessons by Doomsday Skate.

The family-friendly event is open for all levels and ages to enjoy.

The SLORoll will be teaming up to help Tommy Gunz of the Hope for Homeless nonprofit to collect supplies for blessing bags for the unhoused community and their pets at this event.

Blessing bags will be created and handed out after the event.

People who want to help are welcome to hang out and create bags.

There is a suggested donation of $10 per pair of rollerskates, and the SLOroll is collecting new beanie hats and socks, toiletry travel kits, food gift cards, pet food and pet jackets.

