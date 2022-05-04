The Sock Drawer becomes Goodly, expands product offerings

A company that's been well-known in the San Luis Obispo area since 2007 has just launched a whole new brand and is now offering more products.

Previously known as The Sock Drawer, the business is now called Goodly.

The new brand will offer more than just the classic novelty socks. It will now be selling many different kinds of colorful and fun home goods, books, gifts, and more.

"We're just really excited to share this news with the community because we've had so much support since 2007 from the local community and now it's just kind of fun for us... Same vibes, same cool team, same really fun products, just not necessarily socks," said Cindy Johnson, Goodly General Manager.

Goodly also offers exclusive gift boxes that contain a variety of items.

Some of the themes are "the plant lady box," "the dog lover box" and others designed for corporate gifting for employees or clients.