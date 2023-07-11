The southern portion of the U.S. is bracing for a dangerous heat wave this week and the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services is preparing for the fallout.

“It’s going to be a type of heat wave that’s not going to cool off overnight and it really presents a dangerous environment that we’re going to keep an eye on at the state level,” said Brian Ferguson, a spokesperson for the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

While it might not seem as extreme as a flood or an earthquake, Ferguson says heat can produce worse outcomes.

“Heat is actually the greatest killer that we see amongst disasters in our country," Ferguson said.

Heat is also a driver of emergency room visits, especially during the month of July.

“You know they’re having a great time and they’re having so much fun out there, but they don’t realize how incredibly hot it is," said Dr. Margaux Snider, Arroyo Grande Community Hospital Emergency Room Medical Director.

Dr. Snider says local emergency rooms tend to see an increase in people during the Mid-State Fair.

She says the asphalt at the fair intensifies the heat.

“It’s like being at Disneyland where you feel hotter than you’ve ever felt in your life. It’s very similar at the Mid-State Fair,” Dr. Snider said.

She says age is often an important factor among those seeking treatment for heat-related illnesses.

“So people who are very young, under the age of 5 or 6 years old, or very old, over the age of 75 or 80 years old,” Dr. Snider said.

Snider recommends getting out of the heat for a half hour or so and drinking cool fluids if you are feeling flushed, dizzy or nauseous — as most cases of minor heat illness will resolve on their own.

“If none of those symptoms are going away or the person that you’re concerned about is confused, that’s really the hallmark symptom that brings most people to the emergency department and should bring them to the ER,” she said.

Health experts recommend consuming more water during hot days, but the amount needed is different for everyone.

“When you’re a larger person or you’re a pregnant person, those people tend to need more liquids than the average person. Young children and older adults also tend to need more liquids," Dr. Snider added.