The three-day Central Coast Railroad Festival continued on Saturday.

More than 20 locations across the region are hosting different events highlighting the history and exciting rail accomplishments of the central coast.

KSBY News dropped by the San Luis Obispo Railroad Museum on Saturday where visitors got to check out railroad displays and watch train activity just off the platform.

The founder of the museum says the railroad helped develop the whole central coast.

“We were very landlocked. The stagecoach occasionally sailing ships at one time broke through in 1894, and the Southern Pacific Railroad ended up right here where this freight house is built in 1894. That's when trade started happening across the platform. There was right here the little narrow gauge railroad that went down to the ground in Santa Maria and points south of it,” said Brad LaRose, curator and founder of the San Luis Obispo Railroad Museum.

LaRose adds that the railroad was once the largest employer before Cal Poly was established.

The Central Coast Railroad Festival wraps up on Sunday.