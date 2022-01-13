The Village Inn in Lompoc is getting a makeover

Renovations are underway at The Village Inn in Lompoc and on Wednesday, the hotel unveiled its new sign.

The new sign is part of a remodel which includes new electrical and plumbing along with brand new technology.

The idea is to make the hotel look and feel as it was back in the 1960s.

The sign is a replica of the very first sign at the original hotel.

"This is exciting to see that versus the original picture we looked at. It's just all coming together. I can tell it's gonna be a very special place," said David Mercer, RCMI CEO.

The Village Inn hopes to be a venue for weddings and celebrations in the future.