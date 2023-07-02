The Waterfront Market is back in Morro Bay for the Fourth of July weekend. There was a full array of vendors.

The market will be running for two more full days after Saturday. Market hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and Monday hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“What we do here is we try to grab our local community artisans and bring out a show every couple of months. Now we start in May and run through October. 21 full days that we get out here at the waterfront. Everybody is so unique and that is what my favorite part is. You know, as the organizer, I really try to drive that local, unique, handmade product,” said JoJo Tench, Creator of SLO Vendors Association.

It was a busier weekend for the market due to the heatwave in the inland valleys and the 4th of July.

The next market will be on the 15th and 16th.