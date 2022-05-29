Watch
The West Coast Kustoms Car Show in full swing in Santa Maria

Posted at 10:35 PM, May 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-29 01:35:41-04

The West Coast Kustoms Car Show was in full swing Saturday in Santa Maria.

This is the car show's 42nd year and hundreds of people attended the event.

Many lined up to get into the event and check out the classic and custom cars.

At the event, there was a charity raffle with proceeds going to find a cure for Alzheimer’s Disease.

"Beautiful set of cars different collections from complete to pretty much in progress I’ve seen guys here from Arizona obviously a lot from California, San Jose big show, big show today good turnout finally get through all this COVID and stuff its good to see everybody together,” said attendee Denis Peterson.

If you missed the car show Saturday, don't worry. The event continues Sunday as well.

