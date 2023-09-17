The Whale Rock Music & Arts Festival kicks off Saturday

The 10th annual Whale Rock Music & Arts Festival kicked off on Saturday.

This year-- Grammy-nominated artists Marcus King and the Wood Brothers are headlining the festival.

Besides live music, the festival also features a gallery of local artists, yoga classes for all ages, kids crafts and games, and of course, wine and food.

The Whale Rock Music Festival continues Sunday beginning at noon at the Castoro Cellars' Whale Rock Vineyard in Templeton.

Tickets are available for purchase here.

For the past nine years, the Udsen family has donated more than $140,000 of the event proceeds to local, educational-based non-profit organizations. This year's proceeds will once again be gifted to the Templeton Instrumental Music Booster Association.