The Woods Humane Society to host fall festival

The Woods Humane Society will host their first ever “Wiggle Waggle Fall Festival,” to wrap up “adopt a shelter dog” month, at its San Luis Obispo location from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30.

The Woods Humane Society SLO is located at 875 Oklahoma Ave. in San Luis Obispo.

The free event invites the community, as well as leashed and friendly dogs, to enjoy family activities such as kid and dog costume contests, a pet fair, holiday family photo opportunities, trick-or-treating, food, and many vendors.

The fall-theme pet celebration will also be hosted on-air through Coast 104.5.

“After months of social distancing and virtual events, we are thrilled to be able to take advantage of our warm fall weather to safely host this outdoor festival in celebration of the animals who continue to brighten our days and fill our hearts, no matter what is happening in the world,” says Woods CEO Neil Trent.

“We would love nothing more than to thank our local community members who have supported us through thick and thin by treating them to an afternoon of pure, pet-inspired fun.”

SLO Animal Services will also offer free microchips for pets, next door to Woods Humane Society SLO.

The Wood Humane Society was founded in 1995 and is a privately funded nonprofit that provides animals (dogs and cats) with shelter and welfare services while finding them loving homes in San Luis Obispo County.

The festival is sponsored by Saint Francis Capital Wealth Management and Perfect union, as well as MedLife Pet Insurance, Coast 104.5, The Krush 92.5, 93.3 KZOZ, 98.1 KJUG, 920 KVEC, Hill’s Science Diet, Williams Homes, Lemos Feed and Pet Supply, Element Wealth Advisor, and New Times.

For more information about the festival, visit www.WoodsHumane.org/FallFestival or call (805) 543-9316.