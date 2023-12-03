Watch Now
'Their faces light up': Kids meet Santa, enjoy activities at Morro Bay pancake breakfast

Nearly 200 residents came out to have a fun meal and enjoy activities at the pancake breakfast in Morro Bay on Saturday.
Posted at 8:49 PM, Dec 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-02 23:49:44-05

Nearly 200 residents came out for a pancake breakfast in Morro Bay on Saturday. This time with a little holiday twist — Santa was present.

In addition to the fluffy breakfast food adored by children and adults alike, there were face paintings, cookie decorations, gingerbread-house-making, and, of course, the opportunity to take photos with the big cheery man himself.

"Our Santa is obviously the real deal," Angelica Jepsen said, who is a City of Morro Bay Recreation supervisor. "And when he stands outside and waits for them, when [kids] walk in and see Santa, their faces light up, they get so excited."

The city partnered with the Kiwanis Club to organize the event alongside help from the Key Club of Morro Bay High School.

The popular event ran from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Morro Bay Veterans Hall. The tickets were $10.

