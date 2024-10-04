Theo, our Pet of the Week was found stray with a broken paw

Every Friday we feature an available animal from Woods Humane Society. This week it is Theo's turn.

He is a nine-month-old border collie who had a rough start but looking at him now you would never know.

He was found by county authorities with a broken paw and was brought to the veterinary team at Woods Humane Society to get better. Now with a clean bill of health and an A+ report card from his foster family, it is time to find his forever home.

He can be a bit timid at first but opens up quickly. He lives for toys and games and will do best in an active home. Head to the Woods Humane Society's shelter off of Oklahoma Avenue from noon to 4 p.m. to meet Theo!

Full details on Theo and Woods Humane Society can be found here!