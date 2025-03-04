These Central Coast cities were nominated for USA Today's Readers' Choice Awards

Media outlet USA Today has announced the nominees for its 2025 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, and some Central Coast towns made the cut.

In San Luis Obispo County, Morro Bay and Pismo Beach are both on the list for "Best Coastal Small Town."

Solvang is nominated for "Best Small Town in the West," as well as "Best Small Town Food Scene."

Also in Solvang, Alisal Ranch is nominated for "Best Dude Ranch."

Further south in Santa Barbara County, the Santa Barbara Zoo received a nomination for "Best Zoo."

Montecito's Lotusland was also nominated for "Best Botanical Garden".

Online voting for the contest launched on Monday and will be open through March 31.

If you would like to cast a vote, you can visit USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice webpage.