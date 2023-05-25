Things to do this Memorial Day Weekend across the Central Coast

The unofficial start of summer is just a few days away, to kick it off right, here are six events going on across the Central Coast this memorial day weekend.

Weekend and multi-day festivals

West Coast Kustoms Crusin' Nationals

Santa Maria, May 26th, 27th, and 28th.

It is time for the West coast Kustoms Crusin’ Nationals in Santa Maria, Friday through Sunday. The Santa Maria Fairpark will host model cars from across the country. Friday will feature the Santa Maria City Cruise from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday the event moves into the Fiarpark for fun from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Here is a look at the full schedule.

This year’s theme is Radical Kustoms, the wider the better”

Full details can be found here!



Vino For Vets

Paso Robles, May 27th, 28th, and 29th

This is one delicious way to support veterans this memorial day weekend. Friday through Sunday the wineries of north San Luis Obispo county will band together as part of vino for vets! 27 wineries are taking part in this fundraiser for Honor Flight Central Coast California.

Full details can be found here!

I Madonnari Italian Street Painting Festival

Santa Barbara, May 27th, 28th and 29th

Starting Saturday, Old Mission Plaza in Santa Barbara will transform into a mosaic of 150 large scale pastel street paintings for the 37th annual I Madonnari Italian street painting festival. Stop by for the paintings, live music and a market on the adjacent Mission Lawn the festival will last through Monday night.

The event website explains a little more, "Madonnari, or street painters, transform the Mission plaza using pastels on pavement to create 150 vibrant and colorful, large-scale images. We are proud to be the first to bring this romantic festival to the western hemisphere from our sister festival in Grazie di Curtatone, Italy."

Proceeds from the festival will go to the Children’s Creative Project, a nonprofit arts education program of the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

Full details can be found here!

Art in the Park

Morro Bay, May 27th, 28th, and 29th

The first of three Art in the Park festivals is this weekend in Morro Bay. Over 125 independent artists and craft workers will be at the Morro Bay Park for three days of fun! Booths will be open from 10 am to 5 pm Saturday and Sunday and 10am to 4 pm Monday.

Full details can be found here!



Avila Beach Barty

Avila Beach Golf Resort, May 27th, 28th, and 29th

If you are in the mood for a party this weekend the Avila Beach Golf Course is hosting a free Beach Party! Saturday and Sunday from 1-7 and on Monday from 1-4 live music lawn games and a food market will be set up, ready to celebrate the holiday weekend!

Full details can be found here!

Saturday May 27th

Viva La Cerveza Beer and Taco Festival

Madonna Meadows

Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. the Madonna Meadows will host the Viva La Cerveza Beer and Taco festival. Attendees can enjoy unlimited beer tastings, live music, lawn games and access to some of the best taco vendors on the central coast. Tickets are required and the event is open to those 21 and older.

Full details can be found here!

Here is a look at the forecast for this weekend!

Have a wonderful weekend Central Coast!