Thinking she’s receiving spiritual help, Paso Robles woman finds out her money’s been stolen

Two women are under arrest, accused of stealing money from someone in Paso Robles who police say thought her cash was being blessed.

Paso Robles police say around 10 a.m. Wednesday, the victim told them two women approached her and said “they needed to help her spiritually.” Trusting the women, the resident reportedly invited the women to come into her home.

The women told the victim to get all her cash so they could bless her and bring her good fortune, according to police, who said that the women instead replaced the larger bills with $1 bills.

Once the victim realized what had happened, she called police, who say they used the suspects’ greed to their advantage and had the victim ask the women to return because she had more money for them.

When the women returned, police say they were taken into custody, adding that the victim got all of her money back the same day.

Police did not release the names of the suspects but ask anyone with information on the investigation to contact Paso Robles police at (805) 237-6464. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at

805-549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus a message to CRIMES (274637).