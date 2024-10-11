This 25-pound Pet of the Week is living large and looking for his forever home

Every week we feature an available animal from Woods Humane Society. This week, it is Throttle's turn in the spotlight!

He is two and a half years old, and weighing in at 25 pounds, is a whole lot to love!

When he first arrived at Woods Humane Society, he was very nervous but has come out of his shell a lot to show his personality. He loves to curl up under a blanket for a cat nap and to rule his kingdom.

He is looking for a quiet and predictable home to call his own. Head to the Woods Humane Society Cattery in Atascadero to meet Throttle!

For full details on Throttle or Woods Humane Society, click here!