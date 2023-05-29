This Memorial Day weekend many Central Coast wineries are participating in a local fundraiser called Vino for Veterans.

“I feel like it’s a small thing we can do to really give back to those men and women that served us, especially on Memorial Day Weekend,” Barry White, general manager for Barton Family wines said.

More than twenty Central Coast wineries are participating in a fundraiser that supports a local organization called Honor Flight.

“We’re trying to help raise money for that and then also the veterans that come in we want to take care of them as well. Complimentary tasting 15% discount for all their great service,”John Teeling, Hospitality manager at Asuncion Ridge said.

Honor Flight Central Coast California is a way that Veterans can travel to Washington D.C. to visit memorials.

Mark and Tracey Donati have been participating in this event for more than six years and have special ties to the organization.

“It means a lot to Mark and I we were actually on an Honor Flight by accident several years back. Just to see the reaction to the community and being able to bring the Vets to and from DC is really a nice thing to do,” Tracey Donati, Co-owner of Donati Family Vineyards said.

Vino for Vets is a unique annual program that touches the hearts of many local wineries.

"It means a lot that we can help our veterans in any way that we can and show our support for our country so it’s a great way for us to promote it and help out our great vets", Mark Donati said.

Twenty-seven total wineries in the Northern San Luis Obispo County area participated in the fundraiser on Memorial Day weekend to honor America’s Veterans.